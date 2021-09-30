CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Deceived activist Kate Wilson wins tribunal against Met Police

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn activist who was deceived into a relationship with an undercover police officer has won a tribunal case for breaches of her human rights. Kate Wilson met Mark Kennedy while he was posing as an environmental campaigner in Nottingham in 2003. It later emerged Mr Kennedy had sexual relationships with...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kennedy
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Apologies#Uk#Ipt#Npcc
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Carrick: Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was arrested on Saturday over an alleged offence in St Albans on 4 September last year.Mr Carrick, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged rape, the force said.The force said it awaited the outcome of criminal proceedings and had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Hertfordshire Constabulary said Mr Carrick remains in custody. He is due to appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police officer sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman

A police officer has been sacked for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. PC Sean Ford of Dorset Police, began the relationship after taking a statement from the woman in connection to a police investigation. It’s understood that he knew the woman for several years before the incident. The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct during a two-day day disciplinary hearing and was dismissed.The hearing heard PC Ford posed as a “knight in shining armour” after visiting the woman’s home to interview her and take a statement following allegations of abuse.Dorset Police said PC Ford had breached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Seven out of 10 win benefits challenges at tribunal

Seven out of ten people who appealed in court against a decision to deny them disability benefits were successful, analysis shows. In total, more than 293,000 people across the UK have overturned a government decision at tribunal in the past three years. Most hearings centred on Personal Independence Payment (PIP),...
U.K.
The Independent

Dramatic increase in round-the-clock tagging for ex-offenders

Dominic Raab is set to announce a dramatic escalation in the use of GPS tags to track ex-offenders, with tens of thousands more people being fitted with devices on leaving prison over the next three years.In his first speech as justice secretary to the Conservative conference in Manchester, Mr Raab will set out plans to spend £183m to increase the use of satellite location devices to track the movement of released offenders around the clock, with the number tagged at any one time rising from 13,500 this year to about 25,000 by 2025.And he will announce a £90m plan to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cressida Dick orders independent review into ‘standards and culture’ at Met police after Wayne Couzens case

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has ruled out resigning following the sentencing of an officer for raping and murdering Sarah Everard.Dame Cressida Dick, the most senior police officer in England and Wales, said she wanted the force to regain the public’s trust and announced a review of “standards and culture”.There have been calls for her resignation over the Everard case, as well as following an inquiry that branded Scotland Yard “institutionally corrupt” in June and the conviction of another officer as a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist group.The Metropolitan Police was also heavily criticised during the Black Lives Matter protests following...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Priti Patel announces inquiry into Wayne Couzens and ‘wider issues across policing’

Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into how Sarah Everard’s murderer was allowed to remain in the police and “wider issues” raised by the case.Addressing the Conservative Party conference, the home secretary said the killing had “exposed unimaginable failures in policing”.“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime,” she added.“The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer. We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.“I can confirm today, there will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Patients in Scotland taken to hospital 'in back of police cars'

Police officers have "routinely" taken people to hospital in the back of police vehicles because an ambulance was unavailable, it has been claimed. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said officers were having to help relieve strain on under-pressure ambulance crews. It has provided records to Scottish social affairs magazine, 1919,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

County lines: 18 charged over Bradford and Harrogate drugs supply

Eighteen people have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs as part of a county lines ring. The group was charged as part of Operation Jackal, an investigation into a gang operating between Bradford and Harrogate. Four of those accused have also been charged with human trafficking of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boris Johnson does not support making misogyny a hate crime

Boris Johnson does not support calls to make misogyny a hate crime saying there is "abundant" existing legislation to tackle violence against women. The PM told the BBC that "widening the scope" of what you ask the police to do would just increase the problem. Policing of crime against women...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy