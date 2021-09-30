CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PE and Sport Administrator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7iIR_0cCt0ezz00

Location: Surbiton, Surrey

Salary: Competitive

Start Date: As soon as possible

Closing date for application: 8:00am, Friday 8 October 2021

Interviews to be held week commencing: 11 October 2021

Tenure: Permanent, Part-time, 38 weeks per year (negotiable)

Key Responsibilities:

  • To be responsible for drafting and communicating the weekly transport requirements and updating any changes in communication with the Transport booking manager and the bus company.
  • To organise all aspects of the Senior games afternoon programme, including sign-up, communication with external venues/activity centres, processing invoices and transport.
  • To manage the staff kit store.
  • To respond to queries from parents, pupils and other stakeholders, regarding sports and sports provision.
  • To ensure cancellations are processed in a timely manner.
  • To be responsible for first aid on-site and off-site, replenishing stock and working with the nurse to ensure emergency supplies are stocked.
  • To input match tea requests on School Sports.
  • To provide administrative support to new starters for access to our school system.
  • To input any relevant department calendar information.
  • To manage facility booking requests and clashes, with input from the Director of Sport.
  • To liaise with other feeder schools and community clubs with regards to marketing events.
  • To record and communicate the success of PE and Sport externally and internally for marketing purposes.
  • To carry out any such duties as may be reasonably requested.

The successful candidate will be likely to fit the following profile:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent organisational, administrative and ICT skills
  • Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office software, including; Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and databases
  • Knowledge of School Sports (desirable)
  • The ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to work to deadlines
  • Ability to work accurately with meticulous attention to detail
  • Warm and personable approach
  • Ability to create productive working relationships at all levels
  • A proactive and flexible approach and able to self-direct
  • High levels of personal and professional integrity
  • High levels of discretion and confidentiality and awareness of data protection
  • Enthusiastic team player, with strong interpersonal and problem solving skills
  • Ambitious and aspirational for oneself and for the school
  • Accustomed to working collaboratively within a busy office environment
  • Ability to multi-task and determination to overcome barriers

For any queries relating to the role or your application, please email recruitment@surbitonhigh.com

To apply for this role, please visit our website via the button below.

Surbiton High School is culturally diverse and fully committed to celebrating, respecting and learning about inclusion and diversity throughout the community.

Surbiton High School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Please note that the School reserves the right to appoint at any stage during the recruitment process.

