Electric vehicle (EV) adoption is on the rise thanks to a combination of attractive incentives, falling costs, and a growing recognition of the impact vehicle emissions have on local air quality as well as global climate. Organizations that are committed to sustainability want to respond to the increased demand for EV charging from their employees and customers, but there’s one very big problem: EV charging can create significant additional load, and with it, higher utility bills. That’s why companies are considering fully integrated, intelligent systems that make use of a variety of renewable energy technologies, including solar and storage, to flatten energy demand and costs associated with EV charging, as well as provide additional financial and operational benefits such as energy resiliency.

