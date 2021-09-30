CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Science Teacher (Physics) - Independent School

School: Independent School

Location: Hertfordshire

Role: Science Teacher

Start Date: November 2021

Salary: Competitive

A thriving independent school in Hertfordshire are seeking a Science/Physics Teacher from November 2021. This is a part time role (4 days a week) through to the end of the academic year.

This independent school is an inspiring place to learn and enjoyable place to work - a warm, caring and collaborative environment with outstanding teachers, first class facilities and an enriching curriculum. Everyone knows each other at this school and each member shares in each others success. This friendly and supportive environment means that children feel happy and safe; giving them the confidence to embrace new challenges and opportunities.

The Head is seeking to appoint a dedicated classroom practitioner with a real passion for Science. Science is made accessible to pupils of all ages and abilities through a very strong emphasis on practical teaching to inspire and enthuse. The department is very well resourced, with modern and well-equipped laboratories including interactive whiteboards. The school are looking for someone to teach KS3 Science and Physics to KS4. The ability to teach KS3 Maths would also be a significant advantage.

If you are interested in teaching Science at a fantastic independent school in Hertfordshire please apply now. Or call Duncan Eaglesham on 07860 845 741 for an informal conversation and more information including a job description. The school has a strong ethos of student welfare therefore any successful applicant will undergo a full enhanced criminal record check (DBS).

