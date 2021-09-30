CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One ‘Combat’ trailer

Gematsu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Frogwares has released a new trailer for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One showcasing the game’s combat system. As Sherlock has always been a man of brains rather than brawn, the combat is built in a way to reflect this. Don’t expect Sherlock to be able to take a pounding. He’s a glass cannon in these situations so you better move and make smart use of cover. Use your concentration mode to pick out environmental hazards to slow and stun your enemies. Or use tools like your snuff box to daze at close range. And to wrap it up, expect a bit of showmanship and flair as Sherlock unleashes a flurry of slaps and mid-air jabs to put his foes in their place.

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

6 More Sherlock Holmes Comics That Are Worth a (Sherlock) Scan

A few months back, I wrote a list of five exceptional Sherlock Holmes comics that adapted the original stories in new and interesting ways. As you may imagine, given Holmes’s eternal popularity, we have not even begun to cover the vast array of Holmes comics out there. And so we plunge once again into the world of Victorian (or Victorian-inspired) skullduggery with six more Holmes (and Holmes-adjacent) comics to keep you company on cold, foggy nights.
COMICS
Inverse

Chapters 3, 4, and 5 release date, trailer, platforms, and price

There’s a lot more to explore in the Dark World. Deltarune Chapter 1, Toby Fox’s sort-of sequel to the smash hit RPG Undertale, came out in October 2018. It’s been a long wait, but Chapter 2 finally arrived on September 17, 2021. If you’ve already been able to clip through Deltarune Chapter 2, you might be preparing for another multi-year wait.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Takedowns#Xbox Series
Videogamer.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gets two new gameplay trailers on combat and exploration

Eidos Montreal has offered up a couple of new gameplay videos showcasing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in action. The two videos focus on combat and exploration and give us more insight into the ins and outs of gameplay. In combat, each Guardian in the team will be suited to a specific role. Explosives expert Rocket will help take out crowds of enemies with his fiery arsenal. Groot meanwhile is the defender, able to immobilise enemies and even revive his teammates.
VIDEO GAMES
wxxinews.org

'Sherlock Holmes' blends dance and death, Letta Neeley brings the spoken word

Before seeing “Sherlock Holmes: The Loss at Whitechapel,” I was skeptical about what modern dance could possibly add to a murder mystery. Turns out it can enhance the telling to a beautiful degree. The Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival’s provided show description for Monday night’s premiere of the whodunit doesn't give...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
The Independent

Chorus overview trailer talks space combat and story

A new trailer for space combat game Chorus has been uploaded, providing more clarification on what the game is actually about and what players can expect from it. Players will take control of ace pilot Nara, who has defected from a cult called the Circle and seeks redemption by saving the universe. With her sentient spacecraft Forsaken, players will undertake all manner of missions, battle enemies in dogfights, and solve puzzles to unlock new abilities such as a teleport.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

The Latest Trailer For The Space-Themed FPS Boundary Shows Off In-Space Combat

Sometime soon – meaning at any point between now and the end of the year – Studio Surgical Scalpels and Skystone Games’ FPS Boundary is slated to launch. When it launches, players will take on the role of an astronaut aboard an Earth-orbiting space station, only with the twist that they’re heavily armed with projectile-firing weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launches this winter

Digital card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android this winter, publisher and developer Konami announced. The company also confirmed that the game will feature a “Solo Mode.”. Watch the full presentation from Tokyo Game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Blue Reflection: Second Light demo for PS4, Switch now available in Japan

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a demo for Blue Reflection: Second Light for PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store and Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan. Prologue Part – Experience the game’s systems and the beginning of the story. Story Experience Part – Enjoy a scene from the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright TGS 2021 Online trailer, screenshots

Publisher Aniplex and developer DeskWorks! have released the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online trailer and screenshots for hand-drawn notebook adventure game RPG Time! The Legend of Wright. RPG Time! The Legend of Wright is due out for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC this winter. It will support both English...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

GigaBash ‘Story Mode’ trailer

Developer Passion Republic Games has released a new trailer for multiplayer arena brawler GigaBash introducing the game’s Story Mode as part of Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. Here is an overview of Story Mode, via Passion Republic Games:. GigaBash‘s Story Mode features four unique campaigns. Each campaign is centered around...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy