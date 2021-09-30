Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One ‘Combat’ trailer

Developer Frogwares has released a new trailer for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One showcasing the game’s combat system. As Sherlock has always been a man of brains rather than brawn, the combat is built in a way to reflect this. Don’t expect Sherlock to be able to take a pounding. He’s a glass cannon in these situations so you better move and make smart use of cover. Use your concentration mode to pick out environmental hazards to slow and stun your enemies. Or use tools like your snuff box to daze at close range. And to wrap it up, expect a bit of showmanship and flair as Sherlock unleashes a flurry of slaps and mid-air jabs to put his foes in their place.