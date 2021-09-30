CableLabs unit gets flexible with DOCSIS device testing
Full, traditional DOCSIS certification testing isn't fading into the distance anytime soon, but Kyrio, the CableLabs unit that runs those tests, is broadening its options. Kyrio is effectively opening up its test labs – and opening up access to the engineers who run them – with FlexTest, a new service that enables device makers and operators to run more granular and iterative tests that should give them a leg up in the product development process and, in the end, save them some money.www.lightreading.com
