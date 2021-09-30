CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

CableLabs unit gets flexible with DOCSIS device testing

By Jeff Baumgartner
Light Reading
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull, traditional DOCSIS certification testing isn't fading into the distance anytime soon, but Kyrio, the CableLabs unit that runs those tests, is broadening its options. Kyrio is effectively opening up its test labs – and opening up access to the engineers who run them – with FlexTest, a new service that enables device makers and operators to run more granular and iterative tests that should give them a leg up in the product development process and, in the end, save them some money.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

CommScope Launches New DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Gateways

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, continues to expand its industry leading Wi-Fi 6 home network gateway portfolio with the release of its new Touchstone TG644x DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways. With the use of online gaming, video conferencing, AR/VR and other delay sensitive applications on the rise, the...
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

CableLab Subsidiary Kyrio Launches Its First Testing as a Service Offering

LOUISVILLE, Colo.—The CableLabs subsidiary Kyrio has launched its first Testing as a Service offering, FlexTest, which provides device manufacturers with automated, remote, and flexible test capabilities for the full product development lifecycle. The service is designed to help manufacturers speed up the process of certifying devices in an rapidly changing...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators

Network automation will allow for greater agility in network services, increased operational efficiency and improved network availability. However, due to inconsistent data sources and differing processes among opeators it is difficult to put exact numbers on the possible end-to-end benefits. At Analysys Mason, we interviewed operators on their network automation strategies and results, collecting more than 60 data points. These insights were analysed and used to model the potential benefits for a large regional operator. This blog is the first of three that we are publishing on the topic of automation, which can be read in conjunction with the webinar and published report where the research and ideas mentioned are explored in greater detail.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

CommScope Intros DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem & Wi-Fi 6 Routers

The technological innovation running through homes today demands incredible bandwidth, speed, and a strong network connection. To meet those increasing demands CommScope has introduced two new products: the ARRIS SURFboard G34 and G36 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 routers. Available in the United States, the ARRIS SURFboard G34...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cablelabs#Docsis
Light Reading

Verizon zeroes in on recovery efforts and network refresh

Suzanne Schnaars, senior manager of network engineering for Verizon, joins the podcast to discuss her team's work to integrate new technology into Verizon's network, support recovery efforts and lessen the digital divide. "Knowing that the work I'm doing is putting the technology and wireless connectivity out to our country to...
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

Mediacom buys Casa's core and fixed wireless equipment

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced that Mediacom Communications selected Casa Systems' evolved packet core (EPC) and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions to extend reliable, high-speed services to underserved homes and businesses in remote communities. Mediacom, the 5th largest cable company in the United States, will be the first cable company to widely deploy Casa Systems' new hybrid fiber-fixed wireless solution and cloud-based core, which uses Citizens Broadband Radio Spectrum (CBRS) spectrum to bridge the rural digital divide.
ANDOVER, MA
Light Reading

Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G

Synchronization is one of the most critical functions of a communication system. Timing and synchronization standards for mobile networks prevent messages from interfering with one another and enable smooth cell-to-cell transfers. The increased stringency of timing and synchronization requirements for 5G is being driven by exponentially faster speeds, lower latency, and increased densification.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Full Duplex DOCSIS amplifier chatter heats up

Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) is one of two DOCSIS 4.0 flavors available to cable operators, with Extended Spectrum DOCSIS, or ESD, being the other one. But the original vision for FDX, which calls for a fiber-deep HFC network with zero amplifiers between the node and the home, has made it a non-starter for the vast majority of cable operators.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Light Reading

Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge

The number of 5G subscribers is expected to exceed 580 million by end of 2021, with 3.5 billion subscribers predicted in 2026, according to Ericsson's recent mobility report. This means that it is set to become the fastest adopted mobile platform ever, gaining around one million new subscribers each day.
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

Mobile network drive-test market ups a gear with 5G – report

As 5G-related kit goes, the drive-test market is hardly the biggest. Even so, according to Frost & Sullivan, it has healthy growth prospects. The analyst firm estimates the global mobile network drive test equipment market, fueled by commercial 5G deployments, will reach $522.5 million by 2025. That's up from $253.2 million in 2020 and represents a nippy 15.6% CAGR over the five-year period.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

OpenVault locks down investments from set of cable operator partners

HOBOKEN, N.J. – OpenVault, a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, today announced a strategic funding event that is intended to fuel the next stage of the company's growth. OpenVault has secured significant funding from three existing customers – Service...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

LR staging three digital forums at Cable-Tec Expo

If you want to learn about the future of cable broadband technology, we have the perfect trifecta for you. With SCTE Cable-Tec Expo going virtual next week, Light Reading will present three free, digital forums around the show tackling such key issues as the impact of 5G mobile services on cable, the evolution of the cable hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network and the rollout of next-gen broadband technologies. These three one-hour forums will run live on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13, respectively, and then will be archived on the Light Reading website for future viewing.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

These T-Mobile devices will get Android 12

T-Mobile has shared a list of phones for which the Android 12 update is being developed currently. Last month, Google released the final Android 12 beta and leaked internal documents show that the company is all set to release the final version on October 4. The Mountain View giant's Pixel phones will probably be the first to get the new operating system.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Dish's Boost Mobile pairs new phone with a free year of service

Dish Network's Boost Mobile MVNO will soon begin selling a mid-range Android phone for $279 under its own Celero5G brand. The operator plans to give some of the first Celero5G customers a free year of unlimited service, worth $600. "It's a pretty aggressive offer," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost...
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Charter's biz unit brings TV streaming to healthcare industry

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the launch of TV Streaming Access for Healthcare and for Hospitality organizations, a new feature of Spectrum Enterprise video service designed to enhance patient and guest experiences. In addition to using in-room TVs, individuals can watch programming from an app or browser on their personal mobile devices, tablets and computers while connected to the WiFi network in a healthcare facility or on a hotel property.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

T-Mobile cuts fixed wireless service to $50/month, from $60/month

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Money doesn't grow on trees, but for ISPs, it does grow from fees — to the tune of over $9 BILLION in BS monthly charges just last year alone. For reference, with $9 billion, you could buy a fleet of 20 747s. Or you could buy the Lakers AND the Clippers. And still afford to keep the stars around. $9 billion is A LOT of money. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Big Fee Deal (BFD) — giving Home Internet customers $10 off the old price, every month, to make up for all those fees created by the landline ISPs. Millions of Americans can now get T-Mobile Home Internet for just $50 a month. Flat. You know. The way it should be.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Vodafone's open-networks obsession reaches broadband

Big telecom seems obsessed with breaking up its networks and then rebuilding with a different supplier for every part or line of software code. Much more of it and the list of vendors for any one operator will soon be longer than the queue outside a filling station this week in the fuel-starved UK.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

PHYTunes raises $1.5M from DT and others for indoor 5G

PALO ALTO, Calif. – PHYTunes, a leader in 5G at the Edge and wireless-wireline convergence, today announced it has closed its seed round of $1.5 million with investors Deutsche Telekom's hub:raum, Draper University Ventures and led by Quake Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm. The round includes several private investors, including PHYTunes Chairman John Cioffi who participated in the round. The round opened in July 2021 and closed September 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

ThinkAnalytics beefs up ad-targeting capability

LONDON and LOS ANGELES – ThinkAnalytics, a global provider of cloud-based personalized content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, today announced enhancements to ThinkAdvertising that bring even more sophisticated, digital-style ad targeting to the TV sector, and provide opportunities for video service providers to build additional revenue streams. Chief...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy