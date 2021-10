O2 Germany last week announced that it has become the first German mobile network operator to successfully make a voice call purely over its 5G Live network. The technological innovation Voice over New Radio (VoNR) makes voice telephony in the 5G network possible in the first place. To date, voice calls in all German mobile networks still run via predecessor technologies. VoNR establishes telephony connections directly within a 5G network. The fact that voice calls with VoNR remain in the 5G network and do not leave it is new in the German mobile communications market.

