Gold prices correct into a deep resistance structure. US dollar expected to remain strong in an inflationary environment, Fed narrative. Gold Update: The price of gold has started to consolidate the move on Thursday where the bulls jumped in as the US dollar pared back some gains the prior day. The US dollar was pressured a little bit by a rise in US weekly jobless claims. There should be solace taken, however, another report confirmed that US economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, at a 6.7% clip. Meanwhile, the markets will be in high anticipation of next week's Nonfarm Payrolls event that is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve to announce its tapering at the November meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO