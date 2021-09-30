CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

CCC Residential Campus Staff

lostcoastoutpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJob Title: Evening Staff, SPCM Location: 1500 Alamar Way Fortuna, CA. Wage: $16.50 per hour + paid vacation, sick leave and optional medical insurance. How to apply: Go to jobs.ca.gov › pdf › std678. Submit a Standard State Application (Std. form 678) and resume in person or by email to...

lostcoastoutpost.com

