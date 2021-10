ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo–Jamond Mathis punched one in early for the host Pioneers Friday night against Borgia. Tough night for Terrell Peete who took one to the house, but had the play called back, saying he stepped out of bounds at the ten yard line. A penalty had another touchdown nullified. Amorion Oliphant was able to put it away at the start of the second quarter.

