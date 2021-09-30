CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, ME

Amherst says no to local charity requests this year and maybe forever

By Anne Berleant
Ellsworth American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — All warrant articles were approved but one at Town Meeting on Sept. 25, with just under three dozen citizens casting ballots. The one article rejected by voters was for contributions to third-party charities. The Select Board recommended that zero dollars be approved this year, and voters followed suit 25-2. Requests totaling $2,201 came from the Ellsworth Public Library, Community Health and Counseling Services, LifeFlight Foundation, Maine Public, American Red Cross, Downeast Community Partners, the Women, Infants and Children Program and Yesterday’s Children.

