Xbox Game Pass is perhaps the best value for money in gaming, giving players access to over 400 titles for one small monthly fee, including every first-party Xbox game, including the likes of Halo, Forza, and Gears of War, as well as dozens of titles from EA and Bethesda, in addition to hundreds of third party games. You will never struggle to find something new to play on Game Pass unless you get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice that it offers. But, which games are worth your time? Here are the top 10 best Xbox Game Pass games that you should play right now.

