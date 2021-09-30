Bitcoin is Under Pressure, and the Anticipated $100K by the End of the year Looks Beyond the Reach.
China’s ban of cryptocurrencies is related to the migration of mining capacities to the US, just remember the April energy outage in Xinjiang which led to a major hashrate drop. And when the hashrate is in hands of the US, China doesn’t want to risk it, so cryptocurrencies are banned. This strategy also should increase the mass adoption of the Chinese digital currency, the digital yuan.www.fxempire.com
