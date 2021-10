Click here to read the full article. The National Hockey League is on the move. The hockey league today is opening a relocated and expanded flagship store at Manhattan West, the new development on the city’s west side that is also home to the league’s new corporate headquarters in One Manhattan West. The move of the store and offices was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The NHL officially opened its new offices Sept. 13.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThey Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022Etro RTW...

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO