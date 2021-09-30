CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Venom” Sequel Targets $50M+ Opening

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing multiple delays, Sony and Marvel’s comic book adaptation “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” finally arrives in theaters on Friday and is estimated to be headed for a $50 million opening weekend. The film marks the first real blockbuster release since Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...

