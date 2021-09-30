CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park Marching Band to host its 53rd Annual Band Festival

By Opinion
bphawkeye.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing involved in clubs and activities in high school is an interesting experience because when you’re a senior, you realize that all of these thrilling experiences will come to an end. Senior Bethette Angelina Magnotti has a case of this senioritis over her last marching band season. When asked if...

bphawkeye.org

Related
pilot.com

13th Annual Pinecrest Marching Patriots Band Fest

Name of Event: 13th Annual Pinecrest Marching Patriots Band Fest. Time of Event: Gates open at 11:00 a.m. / Bands take the field at 12:00 p.m. Location of Event: Pinecrest High School Athletic Field. Description of the Event: We are excited to announce that our 2021 Bandfest Competition, which is...
dailyeasternnews.com

High school marching bands take O’Brien

Instruments shone in the sunlight, flags rippled in the wind and music filled the stadium during the Panther Marching Band Festival on Saturday. High school bands from around central Illinois entered the competition to perform shows they may have been working on for months, with themes ranging from “Romeo and Juliet” to “xMachina.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

West High School performs at Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival

WATERLOO — West High School’s band started its competitive season Saturday, which was the first contest for most of the students. The school placed fourth among 4A bands in the Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival. The event took place at the Linn-Mar High School stadium in Marion and included six schools in that class plus the host band.
WATERLOO, IA
libertywingspan.com

Band participates in annual marching band showcase

All Frisco ISD high school bands will showcase their talents and work they’ve been putting in since summer in front of parents, family, friends and students, at The Star in Frisco from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. tonight as part of the Frisco ISD Marching Band Showcase. “The showcase is where...
FRISCO, TX
fairfaxstationconnection.com

24th Annual Virginia Showcase of Bands

Location - Herndon High School Stadium. Pricing - 13 yrs and over $10; 6-12 yrs $5*; 5 yrs and younger FREE; free entry to kids wearing a Herndon Pyramid school shirt with a paying adult. More than 25 high schools are planning to participate in this marching band competition. https://www.herndonband.org.
VIRGINIA STATE
lewispnj.com

Thrill On The Hill Marching Band

The PRIDE OF CULVER-STOCKTON MARCHING BAND is a corps style program as part of the music department at C-SC. The bands are referred to as the THRILL ON THE HILL Marching Band and the PRIDE OF C-SC Pep Band at Culver-Stockton College. The marching band will be featured in the homecoming parade. Scholarships are available for college students. Contact Ryan Christian, Marching Band Director or text the word Music to 573-313-8425 to learn more about Culver-Stockton College Music and ensembles.
ENTERTAINMENT
darnews.com

On the road with the PBHS SHO-ME Marching Band

The Poplar Bluff High School SHO-ME Marching Band once again garnered trophies in recent competition. The band competed September 25 against 14 other schools at the Wright City Marching Festival in Wright City, Missouri. The group placed second in the field competition earning the award for outstanding visual performance. The color guard placed first in the indoor guard competition and received grand overall champion honors. The percussion section took home the 2nd place trophy in the indoor drumline competition. The band will compete next at the Bi-State Marching Invitational in Potosi, Missouri. SHO-ME Marching Band is under the direction of Stephen Winters, Andrew Cook and Trey Moss.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
indiana105.com

Chesterton High Marching Band Returns to Competition, Will Host Community Performance

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard marching band has returned to competitions this fall. At the Goshen Invitational on September 11, the band finished in second place and earned a distinction award for best visual performance. Their latest performance at Concord High School on September 18 earned the ensemble a third-place finish, seeing a six-point increase in scoring from the previous weekend. This season, the Trojan Guard has 90 performers: 2 drum majors, 56 winds, 18 percussion, and 14 color guard. Upcoming competitive performances include the Penn High School Carnival of Bands in Mishawaka on September 25, Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Scholastic Prelims at Plymouth High School on October 9, and ISSMA Scholastic State Finals at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis on October 23. The Trojan Guard will host a community performance on October 2 at the Chesterton High School Football Stadium beginning at 4 PM. The event is free and open to the public.
CHESTERTON, IN
B93

Bands Of America Marching Band Championship Hosted By Midland Legacy High School Bands

Midland's Legacy High School Bands will host the 2021 Bands Of America Marching Band Championship--Saturday, October 2nd at Grande Communications Stadium. That means that High School Marching Bands from all over the country--Texas, Nevada, and Colorado--are all headed to the Permian Basin for the competition. The Bands Of America 2021 West Texas Regional Championship is an event for the whole family-26 high school Marching Bands will start the day off in the preliminary competition. Only the best of the best--the top 12-will move on to the evening Finals. The judges are a panel of Nationally recognized music teachers and marching band experts--deciding the fate of all who compete.
MIDLAND, TX
The Daily News Online

Medina Mustangs Marching Band competes in Hilton

MEDINA — The Medina Mustang Marching Band traveled to Hilton Central School on Sept. 18 for its first competition of the season. Medina competed against East Irondequoit in the SS1 classification. The team won first place with a score of 79.90 and East Irondequoit was second with 77.79. Sept. 25...
MEDINA, NY
communityimpact.com

North East ISD bands to put on fall marching festival

All seven of North East ISD's high school marching bands will take part in NEISD’s annual fall marching festival at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Heroes Stadium, 4799 Thousand Oaks Drive. The event gives all the bands a chance to present their contest program in a dress rehearsal before band...
FOX21News.com

Battle of the Bands: Pueblo County High School to host Marching Band Showcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — 11 high school marching bands are set to perform in a regional event on Monday, Oct. 11 at Pueblo County High School (PCHS). According to PCHS Band Director Josh Muller, the competition is a chance for marching bands from across Southern Colorado to show off the skills they have gained by marching in rural areas.
PUEBLO, CO
news9.com

Owasso High School Band Hosts Invitational Marching Contest

The 22nd Annual Owasso Invitational Marching Band Contest took place Saturday at Owasso High School. Schools from all over the state are competing again after the canceled contest last year. 17 Bands from across Oklahoma and some from Arkansas competed in the Owasso Invitational. It's a welcome return after covid...
OWASSO, OK
WTOK-TV

Laurel marching band invited to Battle of the Bands

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Jackson State University marching band will host a high school battle of the bands next weekend. They only chose 1 band from Mississippi to participate, and it’s none other than the Laurel High School’s Golden Tornado Marching Band. Many kids grow up admiring bands like Jackson State’s...
LAUREL, MS

