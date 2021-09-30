Bethel Park Marching Band to host its 53rd Annual Band Festival

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard marching band has returned to competitions this fall. At the Goshen Invitational on September 11, the band finished in second place and earned a distinction award for best visual performance. Their latest performance at Concord High School on September 18 earned the ensemble a third-place finish, seeing a six-point increase in scoring from the previous weekend. This season, the Trojan Guard has 90 performers: 2 drum majors, 56 winds, 18 percussion, and 14 color guard. Upcoming competitive performances include the Penn High School Carnival of Bands in Mishawaka on September 25, Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Scholastic Prelims at Plymouth High School on October 9, and ISSMA Scholastic State Finals at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis on October 23. The Trojan Guard will host a community performance on October 2 at the Chesterton High School Football Stadium beginning at 4 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO