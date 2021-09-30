Average First Frost/Freeze Quickly Approaching

We had our first extended stretch of fall-like air. last week, and temperatures are about to dip again. Fall is starting to settle in, so let's take a look at when the first frost or freeze of the season may happen. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th, but the map below shows for some spots in our area, the average first frost is the last week of September.