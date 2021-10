MACEDONIA — Motorists traveling under the state Route 82 bridge over Interstate 271 may notice more color as they drive by. Several art students at Nordonia High School, as well as other volunteers in the area, have painted a large mural on the surface of the underside of the bridge. The mural includes a map of the Nordonia Hills community, as well as landmarks such as the Nordonia Hills Middle School and the Macedonia city seal.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO