CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cazzie David says viral video of father Larry David at fashion show was ‘disturbing’ not funny

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33u5HN_0cCsu9jv00

Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David has revealed that she found the photos and videos of her father looking miserable while sitting front row during a New York Fashion Week show “disturbing”.

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old comedian attended STAUD’s Spring 2022 show, where The Cut reporter Emilia Petrarca captured a video of him using his fingers to plug his ears to block out the noise.

The video sparked various memes, with many viewers expressing their amusement over the Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s reaction, with others calling it relatable and the “best post about fashion week”.

However, according to the comedian’s daughter Cazzie, who addressed the moment on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she didn’t find her father’s reaction funny like others did, as she said it looked like he was “having a breakdown”.

“I found it so, like, disturbing. Like I’m happy everyone thought it was so funny and relatable. For me, this was like a man who was dragged to some place he doesn’t want to be, that he didn’t know what it would be,” the 27-year-old writer said when asked about the viral moment. “He doesn’t know what a fashion show is.”

According to Cazzie, her father was likely only at the show because someone had asked him to attend, before noting that it was clear he hadn’t wanted to go.

“Someone was like: ‘Will you please come to this fashion show with me?’ But he didn’t want to go, obviously, like I know him. So the moment that’s going viral … he looks like he’s having a breakdown. Like truly,” she continued. “Like, he looks so miserable and I obviously don’t like seeing my dad miserable whether or not it’s funny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zcQN_0cCsu9jv00
Comedian could be seen covering his ears while attending the STAUD runway show (Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The Umbrella Academy star also explained that her father’s reaction was authentic, as he would never try to do something to be funny, before admitting that she never texted the Seinfeld writer about it.

However, according to Cazzie, she did text her sister about the video, telling host Alex Cooper that they were “both just like: ‘Oy. This is so sad’”.

“It was simply just too loud for him to be there. Like, it’s very sad,” Cazzie concluded while laughing, before confirming that she and her father never spoke of the incident.

In the clip of Larry shared by Petrarca, which she captioned: “Larry David should come to fashion week more often I think he’d really enjoy it”, the comedian could be seen hunched over and plugging his ears as models passed him on the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6nqI_0cCsu9jv00
STAUD includes photo of Larry David at fashion show in Instagram roundup (Instagram )

Following the fashion show, the fashion designer included a close-up photo of the comedian’s reaction in its roundup of NYFW runway posts.

Comments / 47

Ryan Allen
3d ago

Well obviously he is miserable. Fashion shows are the lowest form of "entertainment" possible. Nothing matters less than what anybody is wearing.

Reply
15
Doron Haendel
4d ago

this is not news. it should be filed under "who cares" he's an adult. he could have stood up and walked out.

Reply(3)
33
Stephen Hale
4d ago

and then like he was just sitting there like with his ears plugged like.....like.....like. ready on the right, ready on the left, ready on the firing line.

Reply(1)
9
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Larry David’s Net Worth?

Larry David, one of America’s most successful comedians, is the type of guy you would want to win arguments on your behalf. The notoriously particular New Yorker has no shortage of quips, comebacks, and concerns surrounding everyday life. Here he is doing just that during a skit on Late Night...
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Praise Larry David! ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returns In October 2021

Which music is more iconic? “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by composer Richard Stauss and made famous by 2001: A Space Oddessy, or “Frolic,” Luciano Michelini’s piece which serves as the theme song for Curb Your Enthusiasm? In a hilarious, new heaven-sent trailer for Larry David’s wonderful series, the answer appears to be, why not both?
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Larry David and Timothée Chalamet’s age gap has nothing on these IRL bromances

This one’s a bromance for the ages. When Larry David, 74, and Timothée Chalamet, 25, were spotted dining together last week, fans deemed the meet-up between the curmudgeonly “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and the stylish “Little Women” whippersnapper “iconic.”. “How do they even know each other?” one tweeted. And speculations...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
E! News

Matt James Apologizes to Rachael Kirkconnell for His TV "Mistake"

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James is apologizing to Rachael Kirkconnell for getting a bit carried away during his free time. On Sunday, Sept. 12, the former star of The Bachelor posted footage to his Instagram Story that showed him sharing an apparent regret regarding how he's spent his downtime while his girlfriend is enjoying New York Fashion Week festivities on the East Coast.
CELEBRITIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David Hasn’t Changed in a Season 11 First Look (VIDEO)

A lot has changed since the last time viewers saw Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, but a new teaser and key are proving that he hasn’t changed a bit. Season 11, set to arrive Sunday, October 24 on HBO, will feature 10 episodes, kicking off with a 40-minute premiere episode. The Emmy-winning comedy from Larry David first debuted on HBO in 2ooo and aired for eight seasons through 2011 before triumphantly returning in 2017 with Season 9.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Designer#Staud#Cut#Umbrella Academy#Seinfeld
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickprime.com

Nene Leakes Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

270K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy