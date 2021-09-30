CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Solicitation

 6 days ago

Police were called to the area of Church School Road in the Doylestown section of Buckingham Township for solicitors. Upon arrival police encountered solicitors who were selling magazine subscriptions. Buckingham Township requires a permit to solicit goods or services. These solicitors were working for Global Subscriptions LLC and did not have permits to operate in Buckingham. They were identified and told to acquire a permit at the police department. The solicitors were warned not to return without a permit. Investigating officers did an open source search of Global Subscriptions and found complaints from people that had paid for subscriptions and never received them.

