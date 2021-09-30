'Wrong man, wrong job, wrong time': Telegraph readers on Keir Starmer's plan for Labour

Steve Richards: It is a myth that a leader ‘taking on’ a section of their party reaps electoral dividends. Keir Starmer’s first speech to a proper party conference was unusually long. That’s fine. The duration was a form of release for him, a serious-minded leader trapped by a pandemic, finally securing an audience. Starmer adopted some techniques from the New Labour era, necessary ones if the party wants to secure wider appeal. But there was more radical verve than compared with the mid-1990s: a high-spending green new deal and the announcement earlier this week of the ending of charitable status for private schools being two emblematic examples. (David Blunkett almost lost his job as shadow education secretary after raising this possibility in the buildup to the 1997 election.) Starmer also claimed “levelling up” as a Labour issue, again with plenty of ammunition to do so.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO