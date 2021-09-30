CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple iPad (2021) review: Another modest update

By N. Ingraham
Engadget
 6 days ago

Apple says the basic iPad is its most popular tablet. And why not? Back in 2017, the company introduced its cheapest-ever iPad as a budget option for schools or people who don't need top-of-the-line specs. This device has always used hardware that’s a few years old — but Apple’s chips are so powerful that this hasn’t been an issue. Now in its ninth generation, though, the form factor is starting to feel stale; it's virtually unchanged from the iPad Air that Apple released back in 2013. Then again, at this price who cares?

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
yourchoiceway.com

Apple iPhone 13 Everything there Is To Know About The Next Apple iPhone

The iPhone 13 series is expected to appear this month with 120Hz displays, a smaller notch, and better battery life than ever. The iPhone 13 series is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, and if rumours are true then Apple fans have plenty to look forward to in the next generation of iOS smartphones.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

iPad mini 6 reviews praise design, USB-C port, A15 chip, Apple Pencil 2 and cameras

IPad mini 6 reviews are finally out and all of them are loving the refreshed design with an almost edge-to-edge display and rounded corners, powerful A15 chip, USB-C port, Apple Pencil 2, improved front, and rear cameras, and power button TouchID. It seems to be the iPad mini that has the least number of compromises compared to its larger and more expensive siblings.
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

CNET reviews Apple’s new 8.3-inch iPad mini: ‘A lovely, speedy little tablet’

Apple last week introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes and the reviews have begun streaming in. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Apps#Apple Pencil#Ipad Air#The Ipad Air#A12#Google Docs#Apple Arcade
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
NBC San Diego

IPad Mini Review: A Huge Update to Apple's Tiniest IPad

Apple's new iPad Mini hits stores on Friday. It's the first major redesign for the iPad Mini since the original model launched in 2012. It's for people who want a portable reading and gaming device that they don't need to work or learn on. Apple's new iPad Mini hits stores...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple iPad mini 2021 review: The sharpest pocket-sized tablet yet

Dear iPad, this isn’t an easy thing to say, but I’ve met another and I think they might be the one. You were great, and I hope we’ll stay friends but my heart is taken. It’s not you, it’s me…The latest Apple tablet, the new iPad mini, has just been revealed and it has a super-fast processor, a display with the highest pixel density of any iPad, and 5G connectivity, which last year’s iPad air can’t match. If you thought the day of the small-screen tablet had been dispatched by big-display smartphones, think again.The new iPad mini is smaller and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
TechRadar

New iPad 10.2 (2021) review

The iPad 10.2 (2021) is this year’s best-value tablet from Apple. It’s faster than its predecessor, it’s easy to use and it features an upgraded selfie camera that makes video calling smoother than ever before. Other upgrades are incremental, such as the inclusion of True Tone technology that adjusts the display to suit your surroundings, but for those who want an affordable tablet and don’t need the most up-to-date technology, it’s a worthwhile purchase.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Apple iPad 2021 review: still the best tablet for most people

Apple’s updated low-end iPad looks set to continue its dominance of the market with newer chips, twice the storage and a brilliant new video-calling camera. The 10.2in iPad costs £319 ($329/A$499) – £300 for students – making it Apple’s best-value tablet, sitting below the £479 iPad mini and £579 iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple iPad 9th gen review: The safest iPad bet makes more sense than ever

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. All of Apple's new iPads have relatively fresh designs… except for the basic iPad. While the new iPad Mini just got a total makeover, the ninth-gen non-Pro, non-Mini, non-Air iPad still has that big old circular home button. And it still has big bezels around the screen. There's no USB-C. No Magic Keyboard or newer Pencil support. But I'm OK with that, and you might be, too.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apple's newest budget 10.2-inch iPad, which the company calls iPad (9th generation) is arguably the best bang for your buck if you're looking for a reliable, simple computer replacement, be it for school, work or just for browsing social media and watching movies and YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

iPad mini review (2021): The best small tablet gets a facelift

It finally looks fresh, but the niche appeal remains the same. In this article: thebuyersguide, apple, gear, ipadOS 15, ipad mini, review. It’s almost comical how stagnant the iPad mini has been in recent years. The 2019 version sported an upgraded processor and a slightly nicer display, but essentially looked the same as the tablet that debuted in 2012 (which is dated, to say the least). That hasn’t stopped the iPad mini from gaining a loyal following though, and we even called 2019’s mini our favorite small tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $329, Get the New 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $299 Shipped – Today Only

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi) got updated for 2021, and you can get the all-new model for $299 shipped, today only, originally $329. This entry-level model comes equipped with an A13 Bionic chip, which offers a 20% performance boost over its predecessor, making it up to 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook and up to 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

WhatsApp to support iPad and at least another iPhone in a future update

It’s been a while since we last covered news regarding multi-device support on WhatsApp. Now, a new report shows evidence that this feature is going to look more like what Telegram already does. According to always-reliable WABetainfo, while WhatsApp already offers the ability to link its account with WhatsApp Web,...
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

iPad deal: save over $30 on the brand new iPad 9 (2021) at Amazon

The brand new iPad 9 (2021) was announced by Apple on the 14th September and hit stores on the 24th September. So, it really shouldn't be on sale yet... but it is! Amazon has just slashed $30 off the 64GB Wi-Fi model, which drops from $329 to $299. Apple's latest...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy