Delaware State

Woman Sexually Assaulted Near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in Middlesex County

By Jon Mendte
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was sexually assaulted while walking near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in Middlesex County according to Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The woman was walking down a path close to the canal on September 28th around 5 pm, when a man with a weapon approached her and took her to a secondary location. The suspect sexually assaulted the woman near the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border.

