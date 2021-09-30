Woman Sexually Assaulted Near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in Middlesex County
A woman was sexually assaulted while walking near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in Middlesex County according to Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The woman was walking down a path close to the canal on September 28th around 5 pm, when a man with a weapon approached her and took her to a secondary location. The suspect sexually assaulted the woman near the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
