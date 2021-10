Margaret Peters, associate professor of political science, is hoping to bring fresh ideas to the UCLA International Institute’s Global Studies Program as its new chair. Peters’ research and teaching focuses on migration politics, and as a professor and scholar she has sought to redefine notions of work and migration using an international perspective. Now, she will use her experience teaching in the program and her connections with the cohort of global studies faculty to rethink what global studies means and ensure students get the most out of the program.

