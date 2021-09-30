CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont asks for patience after renewal of emergency powers

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont appealed Sept. 29 for a few more months of patience in pandemic-weary Connecticut following the renewal of his emergency COVID-19 powers. While asking for forbearance, Lamont and his public health commissioner remained unable to predict if the coronavirus threat will persist beyond Feb. 15, 2022, when the newly extended declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies expire.

Kathi Smith-Wiech
2d ago

unreal how power hungry he is glad I dont live there anymore. does he realize how many people are leaving this state. ?????

