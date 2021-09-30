Lamont asks for patience after renewal of emergency powers
HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont appealed Sept. 29 for a few more months of patience in pandemic-weary Connecticut following the renewal of his emergency COVID-19 powers. While asking for forbearance, Lamont and his public health commissioner remained unable to predict if the coronavirus threat will persist beyond Feb. 15, 2022, when the newly extended declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies expire.www.mycitizensnews.com
