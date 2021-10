VOTE ABSENTEE THROUGH NOV. 2 or HEAD TO THE POLLS ON NOV. 2. Six challengers. Five incumbents. Only five will survive November. Next month, Lansing voters will decide whether Mayor Andy Schor will keep his mayoral sash for the next four years or if Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar will go on to become the 53rd mayor of Lansing — and the first woman and openly bisexual person to hold the office.