Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 292: Michigan football preview with Maize N Brew
On today's episode of Bucky's 5th Podcast we turn the page to the Michigan Wolverines who bring a 4-0 record into Camp Randall on Saturday. To start, we discuss how the offense will look to reboud after a colossal failure last weekend. After that, we breakdown how we expect the Badger defense to fair against the strongest rushing attack they've faced so far this season.
