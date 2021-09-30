Karla Lombardi
Karla comes from a Big 4 accounting background, with experience managing tax credit studies and federal tax planning for a Fortune 100 company. As a self-described Type A personality and a licensed CPA, Lombardi thrives in her new role as InCommercial Property Group’s Controller. When she’s not offering her years of finance and accounting expertise to the team, she can be found volunteering with LadderUp, an organization that provides pro bono economic planning resources to people in need.www.bizjournals.com
