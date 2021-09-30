CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Karla Lombardi

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarla comes from a Big 4 accounting background, with experience managing tax credit studies and federal tax planning for a Fortune 100 company. As a self-described Type A personality and a licensed CPA, Lombardi thrives in her new role as InCommercial Property Group’s Controller. When she’s not offering her years of finance and accounting expertise to the team, she can be found volunteering with LadderUp, an organization that provides pro bono economic planning resources to people in need.

bizjournals

People on the Move

Vice President Of Mortgage Lending at Truliant Federal Credit Union. Beth Eller is among 31 credit union professionals and volunteers named as 2021 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine. The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the missions of their credit unions. This year’s winners were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation, and passion.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

10 ways to maximize client relationships you may be missing

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. One of the best ways to grow and sustain a business is to develop strong relationships with your customers or clients. Establishing a real bond with someone who purchases your product or service can lead to more than just ongoing business with that person. It can lead to community connections and referrals, an expanded network, and other benefits that can multiply exponentially.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

REI launches charity fund for equity and inclusion in the outdoors

A new charity from REI aims to help nonprofits working toward equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation. The Seattle-area-based retailer is kicking off the REI Cooperative Action Fund with an investment totaling $1 million to 19 outdoor equity groups, including the Puget Sound's Black Girls Run! Foundation, Latino Outdoors and the University of Washington's Nature and Health. REI is also calling on its network of 20 million members to donate.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Managers are undervaluing women’s potential, costing them promotions

Managers underestimate women’s leadership potential, even though they get higher marks for performance than men, and it’s keeping women from moving up the career ladder, new research indicates. For the study, Kelly Shue, finance professor at Yale University’s School of Management, and her colleagues analyzed gender breakdowns at a large...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Michael Hand

As Vice President of Marketing at Morgan Properties, Michael leads all marketing efforts across Morgan’s multifamily portfolio and provides strategic direction for corporate branding, communications, digital marketing, social media presence, advertising, partnerships, and reputation management efforts. Michael brings over 25 years of diverse experience and has won numerous awards for his exceptional work in the marketing industry.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

#WFH Chronicles: A porch full of money

Beth Hunt, Director of editorial recruiting and development, American City Business Journals. I generally love my job. I get to do what I do best every day alongside people I respect and care about. Even so, at the end of every workday, I open my front door to see if...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Thyme Care closes $22 million round of funding led by Frist Cressey Ventures

A Nashville oncology startup has fresh capital. Thyme Care has closed on a $22 million round of funding, according to a news release, led by Andreessen Horowitz, AlleyCorp and Frist Cressey Ventures with participation from Casdin Capital and Bessemer. Founded in 2020, Thyme Care partners with health plans and employers...
HEALTH
bizjournals

Best Buy rolls out Totaltech membership program nationwide

Best Buy Co. Inc. is rolling out nationwide its $200/year membership program offering tech support and special pricing. Best Buy Totaltech is now available to customers across the U.S., following its initial launch as the Best Buy Beta pilot in select markets this spring. For $199.99, subscribers get the usual...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
bizjournals

TBJ Intelligence - Focus on: Homebuilders in the Triangle

Residential homebuilding – it's the subject of the two Triangle Business Journal research lists this week. Here are some interesting facts about homebuilding and homebuying in the area and beyond. Triangle home sales – a retrospective look. The Triangle Multiple Listings Service keeps track of area market trends in the...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Target bolstering supply chain, plans 30,000 new jobs

Target Corp. is strengthening its workforce in warehouses and distribution, promising to add another 30,000 positions as the retail industry enters the fourth quarter amid a worldwide supply-chain crunch. The Minneapolis-based retailer — which has stores in nearly 85 Florida cities, including dozens in metro Orlando — said the new...
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

SoCal investment firm buys The Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis

The Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis sold Monday for an undisclosed sum to Triton Hospitality Group, a Santa Monica, California-based boutique investment firm founded in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic to acquire and turn around underperforming hotels. “We’re hoping to bring The Marquette back to its pre-Covid glory,” said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

Get ahead of shifting workforce dynamics to avoid a corporate dystopia

Transport yourself to 2035 … The last 15 years has experienced an unprecedented rise in anti-government, anti-institution and anti-corporation sentiment. Automation has taken over 60% of low-skill jobs, including tens of millions of non-revenue generating office work, such as human resources, IT, supply chain/procurement, legal and more. The remaining jobs...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Trio of projects call for 900-plus residential units in Monroe

In total, the projects going before Monroe's planning board on Oct. 6 would bring 327 townhouses and 589 single-family homes to that area. Planning staff has recommended approval for the requests for all three projects, documents show.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Shane Delamore

We are pleased to announce that technology trailblazer Shane Delamore has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer of GenUI. Shane builds on the company's values and mission to help visionaries transform the future. Throughout his career at GenUI and as the creator of Imikimi, the Caffeine-Script programming language, and the Art-Suite open-source JavaScript libraries, Shane has envisioned and delivered groundbreaking advancements.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Precious McCloud

Vice President of Human Resources at Truliant Federal Credit Union. Precious Quire-McCloud has been named vice president, human resources at Truliant. She is now responsible for employee relations, talent acquisition, payroll, and compensation and benefits. McCloud will focus on creating organizational value through engaged employees and integrating human resources initiatives into Truliant’s strategic goals. McCloud has been instrumental in leading key initiatives since joining the credit union as Member Contact Center operations manager in 2013.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Austin Waldron

Director of Information and Technical Strategy at Corporate Traffic Logistics. Austin Waldon now leads Corporate Traffic’s internal software development department, which provides logistics technology solutions for customers. Over the past decade, Waldron held leadership positions with several healthcare services companies focused on improving the customer experience and developing additional platforms...
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Macy's adds tech and omnichannel experts to board of directors

Macy’s has added Zipcar President Tracey Zhen and Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Companies, to its board of directors. She serves as co-chair of the board of trustees for the Mass Technology Leadership Council and on the advisory board of the Taubman Center at the Harvard Kennedy School. Zhen earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Information Systems at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
BUSINESS

