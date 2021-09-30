CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister In Law Expects Me To Pay For Something She Made Me

By Leo
 5 days ago
Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - My SISTER IN LAW is very crafty and makes a bunch of stuff. The other DAY while at her house I complimented one of her Center Pieces. Told her I loved it. She said … 'Good because I'm MAKING YOU ONE.' Didn't think much of it after that, well one day she comes over and brings me the CENTER PIECE and tells me that will be 70 dollars! What??? Um, I literally thought she was gifting me the Center Piece, I didn't ask for it. Well, I didn't pay her but she's expecting me too. Wow, she is my sister -in-law but I don't feel like I should pay her...right?

ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

