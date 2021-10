The Writing Center and the Humanities Research Laboratory at Arcadia are the newest academic beneficiaries of charitable support in the amount of $20,000, divided equally between them. While the alumna wishes to be anonymous, she was moved to make this gift to impact the student experience because of the positive experience her alma mater has had on her. The Writing Center and the Humanities Research Laboratory appealed to her so deeply that she decided to recognize what she described as excellence and dedication in the Arcadia University community to the values that matter to her.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO