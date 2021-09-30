Marcel Moniz Promoted to VP of Ambulatory Operations at Holyoke Medical Center
HOLYOKE — Carl Cameron, chief operating officer of Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) and Valley Health Systems, announced the promotion of Marcel Moniz to vice president of Ambulatory Operations. In his new role, Moniz has operational responsibility and oversight for all Holyoke Medical Group practices, as well as the HMC specialty practices. Moniz joined HMC in 2005, most recently serving as executive director of Ancillary Services.healthcarenews.com
