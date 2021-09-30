Marcel Moniz Promoted to VP of Ambulatory Operations at Holyoke Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center is once again updating visiting policies due to covid 19. The current policies are as follows:. 1 visitor is allowed to accompany a non-covid patient being treated. If the lobby reaches capacity, visitors will not be allowed to stay with patients. The visitor must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted. Use the direct entrance to the Emergency department upon arrival.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO