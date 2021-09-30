CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Anti-Vaxx Movement Is Taking Over the Republican Party

By Peter Wade
 4 days ago
The anti-vaccine rhetoric pushed by Republican politicians is working. According to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll , approximately six in 10 Republicans say they disapprove of President Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates that require most workers to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

The poll, released Thursday, found that a very narrow majority of Americans, 51 percent, approve of Biden’s plan while 34 percent of respondents said they disapprove. Fourteen percent had no opinion.

Democrats, on the other hand, overwhelmingly favor Biden’s vaccine requirements, with three-quarters of them approving. Overall, approximately two-thirds of Americans said they are at least somewhat confident that the Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against infection.

Many Republican politicians also oppose vaccine mandates, even officials who are themselves vaccinated, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has held events where he invited anti-vaxx activists to speak and stood by while they spread blatant lies about the vaccine.

“I don’t believe the federal government should have a say in me having to get the vaccine or lose my job or get tested,” an unvaccinated firefighter and Republican Emilio Rodriguez told the AP.

But for Democrats like Sarah Carver, the decision was relatively simple: “I believe Dr. Fauci,” she told the AP.

Jose Colo
4d ago

so if I believe the science of the CDC I am not a republican , and if I dont believe that Trump won the elections I am not a republican ? , so I guess I am not a republican anymore right ?

James Kemp
4d ago

articles like this is why everyone is going to the Republican Party people are just anti-vaccine there's more to it than that people are against forcing people to have it

paul landers
4d ago

Please get this straight, we are not anti vax we are anti mandate. When a person who is not a doctor is demanding you to do something, that is what we have issues with. When btw no un vaxed in your apartment complex, no dinning in, no using public transportation, oh yeah now no job, that is what we have an issue with.

