Nonprofit linked to PhRMA behind ads opposing drug pricing changes
By EMILY KOPP
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The nonprofit organization behind a wide-reaching ad campaign against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices has deep ties to pharmaceutical lobbyists. A cable ad campaign has made a patient group called the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease ubiquitous on television screens in Washington, D.C., and 13 states including Arizona, Colorado and Georgia.
On Aug. 12, President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House’s East Room to address the soaring cost of prescription drugs in the United States. In his speech, President Biden highlighted just how out-of-hand our country’s drug pricing crisis is, and called on his colleagues in the Senate to fight for lower drug prices.
Almost daily a solicitation arrives in my mailbox trying to entice me into buying a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Open enrollment is approaching October 15. Advise, an outfit that claims they are health Plan Medicare experts, wants me to “get the most from Medicare.” Another outfit, eHealth Insurance Services, said new benefits were available in my county, and a third seller, Medicare Advocates in South Jordan, Utah, advised, “You may experience changes to your Medicare Plan next year.”
In August, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, supported by many local chambers including the one in Tyler, filed a lawsuit to block the implementation of two provisions contained in the Transparency in Coverage federal regulations. The lawsuit aimed to block enforcement of the HHS insurance price transparency rule that would...
U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) was one of three House Democrats who opposed a plan aimed at lowering drug prices last week. Rice, Kurt Schrader (D-Oregon), and Scott Peters (D-California) joined House Republicans in voting against a proposal put forth by the House Energy and Commerce Committee as part of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill last week. The committee’s proposal would permit Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug prices.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who is a top recipient of donations from the pharmaceutical industry, is reportedly objecting to prescription drug pricing reforms that are being pushed by President Biden and Congressional Democrats. The White House and Congressional Democrats are currently trying to shepherd two large bills through Congress: the...
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Pharmaceutical companies are lobbying lawmakers to oppose a new bill aiming to tie drug prices to overseas markets, arguing that drug pricing is integral to research and development calculations. | PHOTO COURTESY OF UNSPLASH/CHRISTINA VICTORIA CRAFT WILMINGTON – Leaders of four of Delaware’s largest business organizations recently signed onto a regional.
LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
The White House has a new headache as it struggles to get its multitrillion-dollar party-line spending bill passed: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s objections to drug pricing reforms that are already struggling to make it through the House. The Arizona Democrat is opposed to the current prescription drug pricing proposals in both...
Ernestine “Erma” Bryant likes her job, but the pay is a problem. She works in a caregiver role as a “direct support professional” in Tifton, Georgia, helping people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities with basic functions such as dressing, bathing and eating. Bryant said it’s fulfilling work. “You can help people be successful — […]
The post Low wages, pandemic gut staffing support for those with disabilities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Merck announced this week a new pill to treat COVID-19 and its application for Emergency Use Authorization, which Johns Hopkins School of Public Health Dr. Amesh Adalja predicted could come to market by the end of 2021. "If everything works according to plan, meaning the emergency use authorization, robust phase...
Elizabeth Cronen: 'The subsidies at risk are concrete savings for thousands of Oregonians.'The federal American Rescue Plan Act has eased some of the cost burden for Oregonians who buy their own health insurance. The law gave people more financial help to pay premiums, but now those subsidies are at risk. If Congress does not act, the subsidies will shrink at the end of next year and vanish entirely for some households. As an advocate and analyst of health coverage for more than 15 years, I see this as a crucial opportunity for lawmakers to safeguard access to health insurance if...
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday the FDA will review data on Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' new Covid oral antiviral quickly in hopes of issuing an emergency use authorization. The companies said their treatment, molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for unvaccinated patients with mild or moderate Covid by...
