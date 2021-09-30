CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine CDC Head Says Rural Areas Need More COVID-19 Testing

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's rural areas need better access to COVID-19 testing, the head of the state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. The percent positivity rate in some of Maine's rural counties is much higher than it is in more densely populated areas such as Cumberland County. Federal data show the percent positivity rate in Cumberland is about 2% while in rural Somerset County it's more than 9%.

