Cambodia Jails News Site Owner for 1 Year Over False Posts

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A Cambodian court on Thursday sentenced the owner of a news website to a year in prison for incitement to cause a felony, a prosecutor said, for posting disinformation about a land dispute at a national park. Youn Chhiv, who ran the Koh Kong Hot News...

www.usnews.com

