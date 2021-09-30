CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

German Inflation Accelerates at Record Pace in September

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation accelerated at a record pace in September, data showed on Thursday, highlighting growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and its companies grapple with supply shortages. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Explainer: Germany's Next Government Faces Three Big Economic Challenges

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel has steered Germany through many crises over the past 16 years, but she has also left behind a mixed legacy and failed to tackle some deep structural problems in Europe's largest economy. Despite a "golden decade" of uninterrupted growth and budget surpluses, most economists...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.K. Services Prices Jump at Record Pace on Supply-Chain Woes

(Bloomberg) -- The prices paid by customers in the U.K. services sector rose at the fastest pace on record last month as the nation’s supply-chain crisis accelerated inflationary pressures in the economy. With energy prices spiraling and a shortage of staff in haulage, agriculture and meat processing causing significant disruption,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Christian Lindner
ForexTV.com

Italy Inflation Increases In September

Italy’s consumer price inflation increased in September, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday. Consumer prices increased 2.6 percent yearly in September, following a 2.0 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.4 percent. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

French Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

France’s producer price inflation accelerated further in August, mainly driven by surging prices of coke and refined petroleum products, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday. The total producer price index rose 9.5 percent year-on-year following an 8.4 percent increase in July. Producer prices for coke and refined...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

German unemployment continues to retreat in September

Germany's labour market continued to improve in September, albeit by a bit less than during the preceding months. According to the Federal Labor Agency, the number of unemployment claims dropped by 30,000 during the month while the rate of unemployment was unchanged at 5.5%. Economists had forecast a 37,000 person...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

German unemployment falls in September despite supply bottlenecks

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell in September, official figures showed on Thursday, suggesting that supply chain bottlenecks hitting industrial firms have not yet taken toll on recovery in Europe’s biggest economy. The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 30,000 in seasonally adjusted terms...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#European Union#Natural Gas#German#Reuters#Eu#Free Democrats#Fdp#The Social Democrats#Greens#Finance#Bundesbank
Reuters

German inflation could stay above 2% through mid-2022 -Bundesbank

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German inflation is likely to accelerate from already high levels and will stay above 2% through mid-2022, exceeding the European Central Bank's target for the 19-nation euro zone, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday. Inflation has surged this year on a plethora...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

German Private Sector Growth Slows Sharply In September

Germany’s manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in September, due to ongoing supply disruptions and rising prices, while the service sector growth lost steam after a strong rebound as economic activity recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic, results of a survey showed Thursday. The flash purchasing managers’...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Hungarian Cenbank Slows Pace of Tightening, Plans More Hikes to Curb Inflation

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday by a smaller-than-expected 15 basis points to 1.65% and pledged similar hikes in the coming months to curb inflation, while it also reduced its bond purchases further. The National Bank of Hungary, which in June became the first in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

EU Leaders to Discuss Strategic Gas Reserve at Summit - Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss later in October the idea of setting up an EU strategic gas reserve and the decoupling of electricity prices from gas prices, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters in Estonia, von der...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

The global economic bounceback from the Covid-19 crisis will downshift this year as countries struggle with rising prices, high debt loads and divergent recoveries in which poor nations are slipping behind wealthier ones, the leader of the IMF warned on Tuesday. While the Washington-based crisis lender has hundreds of billions of dollars in new firepower to help countries recover from the catastrophe, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said factors from rising food prices to unequal vaccine access were taking a toll. "We face a global recovery that remains 'hobbled' by the pandemic and its impact. We are unable to walk forward properly," Georgieva said in a speech delivered virtually from Washington to Bocconi University in Milan. The IMF will release new growth forecasts next week, but Georgieva warned "we now expect growth to moderate slightly this year" from the six percent forecast in July, and "the risks and obstacles to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced."
BUSINESS
The Independent

German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

Germany's four biggest parties held a series of bilateral meetings Sunday to further sound out each others' positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government.The center-left Social Democrats who finished on top in Germany's national election last month, first met with the fourth-place pro-business Free Democrats before holding talks with the Greens who came in third.The latter two had already kicked off the traditional negotiating dance Wednesday, though it is unusual for smaller parties to make the first move.Sunday's sessions in Berlin — described by some observers as akin to speed dating — were rounded off by a meeting between the Free Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, which suffered a narrow defeat Sept. 26.All parties insisted they had held “constructive” talks, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations.Free Democrats negotiator Volker Wissing acknowledged that there were some “cliffs," though he declined to elaborate.Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office, has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Consumer spending accelerates as Fed's inflation measure hits fresh 30-year high

Consumer spending accelerated last month despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, hitting a fresh 30-year high for the third straight month. Personal income rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, outpacing the 0.2% month-over-month increase expected by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK inflation expectations jump in September - Citi/YouGov

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next year and over the longer-term jumped this month, raising the risk that the Bank of England will tighten policy to stop them becoming unmoored, Citi said on Tuesday. The British public's expectations for inflation over the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy