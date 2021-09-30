CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Bail for Suspect in 1991 Slaying of 17-Year-Old Girl

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in the slaying 30 years ago of a 17-year-old girl in Massachusetts was held without bail at his arraignment on Thursday. Rodney Daniels, 48, of South Fulton, Georgia, faces a murder charge in the July 1991 shooting death of Patricia Moreno in Malden, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden police Chief Kevin Molis said in a statement. He was arrested in Georgia earlier this week.

