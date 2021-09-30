SEPULTURA Announce ‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998 – 2009’ Release — New Unboxing Video Unveiled!
Despite being arguably Brazil's biggest ever music export, when extreme metal legends Sepultura lost their original frontman and founder (alongside brother and drummer Iggor Cavalera) Max Cavalera in 1996 after their hugely influential 'Roots' album, many thought the band would not recover from his departure. However, in Cleveland, Ohio punk and hardcore scene veteran Derrick Green, Sepultura found a formidable, towering force that would lead the band with power and conviction through this new era of their career.
