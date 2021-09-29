CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

W Series Goes Bigger in Texas for Spectacular Season Finale

Cover picture for the articleW Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, will conclude its 2021 season with a double-header at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA. The series’ seventh and eighth rounds of the season – and first races to be staged outside of Europe – will take place on 23 and 24 October in support of F1’s United States Grand Prix.

