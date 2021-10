Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has announced testing its blockchain-based multi-CBDC prototype for cross-border payments in an initial test. Together with four central banks, the BIS has developed a prototype platform with distributed ledger technology (DLT) for several CBDCs and has now successfully tested it. The prototype of the common platform for mCBDC processing was able to complete international transfers and foreign exchange transactions in seconds. In addition, according to the project report, the cost of such operations for users can be cut by up to half.

