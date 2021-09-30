Falcons release depth chart before Week 4 contest vs. Washington

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Matchup Preview (10/3/21) It is safe to say that the 2021 season has not started ideally for the Washington Football Team or the Atlanta Falcons as both teams are 1-2 with some pretty huge beatdowns; however, there is still plenty of time to turn it around, starting with this matchup. The Football Team got ran over in their Week 3 game against the surging Buffalo Bills, who put up 43 points on them. Meanwhile, Atlanta squeaked out a close one on the road against the New York Giants by a score of 17-14. While momentum certainly favors the Atlanta Falcons, you can’t count out the Washington Football Team. If the Washington Football Team wants to win, their defense has to improve drastically. Currently, their defense is a bottom-three defense in the NFL, which is a complete 180-degree turn from what most experts thought. For the Falcons to win, they will need to find a way to make things click offensively. They are only averaging 16 points per game, despite having plenty of offensive weapons to move the ball down the field. This game will be exciting as there is an opportunity for either team to break from their slump and create an upwards trajectory for the rest of their season. Home field advantage belongs to the Atlanta Falcons and could be the difference in what will undoubtedly be a barn-burner.

