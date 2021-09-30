NWS: Heavy Rainfall & Flooding Could Impact Friday Night Football
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rainfall could produce flooding across most of West Central Texas Thursday night into Friday night impacting high school football games across the region. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo are forecasting a cold front will push through the Texas Panhandle and reach the Big Country Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the cold front.sanangelolive.com
