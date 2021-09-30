CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

NWS: Heavy Rainfall & Flooding Could Impact Friday Night Football

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – Heavy rainfall could produce flooding across most of West Central Texas Thursday night into Friday night impacting high school football games across the region. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo are forecasting a cold front will push through the Texas Panhandle and reach the Big Country Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the cold front.

