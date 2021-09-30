Why more films, TV shows are shooting in the Austin suburbs

Traffic through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport surged in July to a level not seen since 2019, which was the busiest year on record. In July, 1,541,305 passengers used the airport, which was up nearly 280% from the year prior, according to data released Sept. 20. It was the fifth-busiest month in airport history, trailing May, June, July and October of 2019, according to an announcement. Traffic during those months was closer to or exceeded the 1.6 million mark.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO