CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Why more films, TV shows are shooting in the Austin suburbs

By Justin Sayers
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you're filming in Texas, you can be almost anywhere in the world, due to the diversity of landscapes and good weather. It's especially true in the Austin suburbs — which offer backdrops from flat farmland to rolling hills, historic downtowns to modern offices — as the film industry shifts in Texas toward filming in more remote, underutilized areas, according to Stephanie Whallon, director of the Texas Film Commission.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Business Journal

Florida developer pursues $35M apartment complex as first project in Austin area

This Miami-based company, which has developed apartment communities in cities from West Palm Beach to Atlanta, is making its first foray into the Austin area. Executives hope it's just the start. Perhaps no area in the Austin metro is as primed for economic growth as its first location. Also included with this story: Our latest list of local multifamily developers.
FLORIDA STATE
Austin Business Journal

Journal Profile: Neha Sampat embraces Austin's friendliness, tacos

In our weekly Journal Profiles, we bring readers a behind-the-scenes look at how influential Central Texans live and work. This time we feature Neha Sampat, a serial entrepreneur now running Contentstack, which has raised $89 million. Click through to read about her experience relocating to Austin from Silicon Valley, as well as her early experiences in entrepreneurship, like running a New Kids on the Block fan club.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lockhart, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin airport activity surges in July, among top 5 busiest months in facility's history — will that continue?

Traffic through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport surged in July to a level not seen since 2019, which was the busiest year on record. In July, 1,541,305 passengers used the airport, which was up nearly 280% from the year prior, according to data released Sept. 20. It was the fifth-busiest month in airport history, trailing May, June, July and October of 2019, according to an announcement. Traffic during those months was closer to or exceeded the 1.6 million mark.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
686
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy