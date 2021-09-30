CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A miracle cure for COVID?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk to your doctor. Please. Let me ask you. Are you a horse or cow? Do you eat your dog's food? I'm assuming you are not either and don't like the taste. To be honest and as the former Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program manager for Montana, ivermectin is being studied for use against COVID. There is evidence supporting its potential use. BUT don't go buy it at your feed store. Animal drugs are NOT made for human use. Animal dosages can kill you AND, their quality is NOT the same as human medications. Read this Montana Department of Health Health Alert Message that went to ALL doctors in the state: https://dphhs.mt.gov/assets/publichealth/HAN/2021/HANIS2021-28.pdf.

