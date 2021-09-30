'This Is My Pantheon': Spike Lee Weighs In on His Academy Museum Exhibit
It’s a week before the long-delayed, much-anticipated opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — the film industry’s lavish salute to its history and artistry, located in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood in Los Angeles — and workers and officials are buzzing around the 300,000-square-foot campus, putting together the last-minute touches for the grand unveiling on September 30th. The energy resembles the electric buildup to the Oscars, which is appropriate considering that the museum hopes to celebrate the lasting power of the movies in the same way that the awards show does, minus the play-off music and corny monologue jokes. The institution already houses a collection of memorabilia, costumes, props and images. (Charles Foster Kane’s sled? It’s here. Dorothy’s ruby slippers? Right over there.) But walk up to the second floor, past security and random scurrying staff, and you’ll find an entire space devoted to the films of Spike Lee. And today, Lee is actually inside, a big grin on his face, happy to provide a personal guided tour.www.newstimes.com
