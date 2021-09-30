Speaking up: Local podcaster Chris Lambert shares his story and where his hit docuseries on Kristin Smart could take him next
Orcutt—just south of Santa Maria—might be the last place on Earth you'd expect to find America's most popular independent podcaster. But that's where Your Own Backyard creator Chris Lambert grew up, lives, and pieced together the hard-hitting 10-part docuseries that investigates the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart. The 33-year-old spent...www.newtimesslo.com
Comments / 0