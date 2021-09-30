CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaking up: Local podcaster Chris Lambert shares his story and where his hit docuseries on Kristin Smart could take him next

New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrcutt—just south of Santa Maria—might be the last place on Earth you'd expect to find America's most popular independent podcaster. But that's where Your Own Backyard creator Chris Lambert grew up, lives, and pieced together the hard-hitting 10-part docuseries that investigates the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart. The 33-year-old spent...

New Times

Aïda Reid to discuss new novel, Eyes of Eve, at Coalesce Bookstore

The Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay is hosting a book-signing event with novelist Aïda Reid on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Reid will be signing copies of her newest book, Eyes of Eve, a historical thriller that takes place in Nazi-occupied France in 1940. The novel follows a young girl during a search for answers after her brother is killed.
MORRO BAY, CA

