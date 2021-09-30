Speaking up: Local podcaster Chris Lambert shares his story and where his hit docuseries on Kristin Smart could take him next

Chris Lambert, Your Own Backyard Podcast Host, is Up & Adam in the Morning. After staying silent during the Kristin Smart Case’s preliminary hearing, he connects with Adam for his first exclusive interview. The two chat on everything from why he quit socials, his subpoena, his most haunting courtroom moment that moved everyone, did he leak for the Sheriffs, and more. Is there a Netflix or book deal in the works? Also the similarities we see in the Gabby Petito case. You won’t hear Chris like this anywhere else.

