Tory Lanez Released an 'NFT Album,' and Then Things Got Extra Weird

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) brings out some very strong emotions from a divided internet whenever he tweets. The "Say It" rapper is known to be the butt of balding jokes online and for his various scandals, like being accused of "physical, verbal, and emotional abuse" by his alleged ex-girlfriend, per HipHopDX. It's not easy to forget about his drama with former friend, Megan Thee Stallion, either. Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were tight before he allegedly shot the "Cognac Queen" rapper in the back of her foot after a party in October 2020, per Page Six.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO