US initial jobless claims rise again, led by California

The delta variant cases continue to make a huge impact on the economy, and individuals and families are feeling the strain. So far, three stimulus checks have been sent to eligible families and advance child tax credit payments are coming monthly through December (up to $300 a month for each child). On top of that, some people may qualify for an additional stimulus check for up to $1,400 if they've had a baby or adopted a child this year -- though the money won't arrive until tax time next year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO