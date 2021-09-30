Famed character actor and Cambria resident Nehemiah Persoff pens an insightful and engaging mini memoir
Few actors can boast of a five-decade-plus career in Hollywood, but Cambria's Nehemiah Persoff can. In films such as On the Waterfront (1954), The Wrong Man (1956), Some Like It Hot (1959), The Comancheros (1961), The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), Yentl (1983), An American Tail (1986), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), and Twins (1988), and in dozens of 1960s through '90s TV shows such as Mission: Impossible, The Flying Nun, Mod Squad, Gunsmoke, Fantasy Island, Highway to Heaven, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Law & Order, Persoff was the go-to actor who could reliably disappear into any role.
