CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego to Welcome Ships and Passengers Back

cruiseindustrynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of San Diego will welcome the return of cruise lines and cruise passengers on Friday, October 1, when the Disney Wonder and Grand Princess will be the first sailings out of San Diego since spring 2020. The Disney Wonder is setting sail for a four-day cruise beginning in San Diego to Cabo San Lucas and back. The Grand Princess sailing will begin in Los Angeles on September 30 and stop in San Diego on October 1 on its way to Ensenada and back to Los Angeles.

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Ships#Port Said#The Port Of San Diego#The Disney Wonder#Celebrity Cruises#Disney Cruise Line

Comments / 0

Community Policy